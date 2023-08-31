Close to 100 Degrees This Weekend...

Expect a clear and mild night, temperatures running from the mid 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light from the southeast. A sunny and hot first day of September is in the works on your Friday with highs between 94 and 98 degrees and a southeast wind around 10 mph.

The upper level analysis shows high pressure over west Texas drifting eastward, it will continue a slow move to the east this weekend, making for slightly hotter conditions in the News 12 area. The high reaches the Tennessee Valley early next week; the clockwise flow around the high will pull a weak upper low northward from the Texas coast into Texoma skies by Labor day.

The upper low plus daytime heating will give us a potential for a few showers or thunderstorms for Labor Day; another shot of rain is possible the middle of next week. These rainfall events are not expected to have significant impact on the drought, but with any luck some spots will get a few days’ worth of soil moisture.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

