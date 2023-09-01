Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ardmore, Ada prepare for 100th Battle of the Cats

Ada, Ardmore prepare for rivalry
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - In the state of Oklahoma, rivalries don’t get much better than this.

Ada and Ardmore prepare to take the field for their 100th match-up Friday Night. Setting up a historic game for what’s been described as one of the classiest battles in the Sooner State.

For the Tigers, they know they’ll have their work cut out for them after a loss in week 0 and players growing up with this game for as long as they can remember.

On the other side of the ball, the Cougars also certainly know the magnitude of Friday night’s match up. As they also look to get back to back wins in the series for the first time in over a decade.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
A four wheeler collision ended in a fatality Tuesday evening.
Juvenile dies in four wheeler crash
Virgil Czaplewski, 52, is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a...
Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness
Amber Smith is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.
Woman arrested for manslaughter in Mead shooting, victim identified
On Denison’s Main Street adjacent to the Katy Depot, sits the Historic Traveler’s Hotel built...
Historic spots in Denison will see a makeover

Latest News

Gunter-Walnut Grove Highlights
Gunter-Walnut Grove Highlights
Valley View Eagles Preview
Valley View Eagles Preview
Gunter-Walnut Grove Highlights
Gunter-Walnut Grove Highlights
Ada, Ardmore prepare for rivalry
Ada, Ardmore prepare for rivalry