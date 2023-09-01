Ardmore, Ada prepare for 100th Battle of the Cats

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - In the state of Oklahoma, rivalries don’t get much better than this.

Ada and Ardmore prepare to take the field for their 100th match-up Friday Night. Setting up a historic game for what’s been described as one of the classiest battles in the Sooner State.

For the Tigers, they know they’ll have their work cut out for them after a loss in week 0 and players growing up with this game for as long as they can remember.

On the other side of the ball, the Cougars also certainly know the magnitude of Friday night’s match up. As they also look to get back to back wins in the series for the first time in over a decade.

