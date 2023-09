ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police Chief Cameron Arthur was placed on administrative leave Thursday.

Ardmore’s city manager told News 12 that Arthur being placed on leave was a personnel matter and therefore confidential.

Arthur has been with the Ardmore Police Department since 2022, and he has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

