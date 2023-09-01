Choctaw Labor Day Festival kicks off

TUSHKAHOMA, Okla. (KXII) -The Choctaw Nation’s annual Labor Day Festival kicked off Friday at the Choctaw Nation Capitol Grounds in Tushkahoma.

At the weekend-long gathering, they will celebrate faith, family, and culture.

The festival will run through Sunday with events such as gourd dancing, stickball making, and music.

Also at Capitol Ground Friday, Chief Gary Batton and new tribal council members were sworn in.

Districts 1, 2 ,3, 5, 8, and 11 all have new leadership.

They will have their first meeting on September 9.

