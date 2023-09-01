Dove hunting season is here

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - September 1 marks an exciting day for hunters, dove season.

Texas State Game Warden, Daron Blackerby, said he is spending opening day ensuring hunters in the area are safe and following the rules.

They need to have a current valid hunting license, Either the super combo, which covers all your endorsements, or a resident hunting license with the migratory game bird endorsement,” Blackerby said.

Hunters must also have hunter education.

Blackerby said it is also essential to be cautious of where you are shooting.

“Some people get caught up swinging their shotgun when the bird’s flying by and they could point their gun at another hunting partner or somebody nearby or some kind of vehicle or something like that,” Blackerby said.

He also reminds hunters to only hunt on property they have permission to be on.

Dove hunting starts 30 minutes before sunrise and ends at sunset. The season runs for about 90 days, ending in October.

