Drug Overdose Awareness Week brings attention to life-saving treatments

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “Operation Lone Star, which is the DPS operation on the Texas border, has seized 442,000,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl, that’s enough Fentanyl to kill every single American,” Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith stated.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot says Fentanyl is the number one killer of Americans ages 18 to 45.

Sometimes it’s because someone is too afraid to call 9-1-1.

“Life is very precious and there’s no need to let somebody’s life perish just because you’re afraid of somebody getting in trouble,” Durant PD Public Information Officer, Nick Spencer said.

It’s Drug Overdose Awareness Week, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the impact of drug overdoses and the importance of prevention and support.

“Cartels are manufacturing pills, lacing them with Fentanyl. So, someone could take a Percocet, a Hydrocodone, a Valium, an Adderall. It can be laced with fentanyl and it can kill you,” Smith shared.

In just minutes, Naloxone, also known as Narcan can revive a person from an overdose.

First responders carry the antidote on them for emergencies, but now local pharmacies will sell an over-the-counter version of the drug which can be sprayed through the nose.

Denison Fire Captain, Matthew Moody wants the public to know that narcan can be given to anyone, in any emergency.

He said, “you can give it to them and it’s not going to hurt them, so it could save their life if they have overdosed.”

Texas law makers are also trying to stem the tide of overdoses by cracking down on drug dealers.

Effective September 1st, “If someone intentionally manufactures or distributes a controlled substance and as a result of that, a person takes that controlled substance, ingests it and dies, that person can be charged with murder,” Smith said.

By raising awareness, there’s also hope of changing the stigma of overdoses, knowing there are steps to take before it too late.

“We just don’t want an unnecessary loss of life,” Spencer concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.