Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Fannin County Court asking for fire-watch volunteers at courthouse

Judge Newt Cunningham announced at Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting the need for more fire watch volunteers.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - If the Fannin County Courthouse is open, a designated person must be there searching for a fire.

“Not necessarily any special qualifications to this job,” Fannin County Judge Newt Cunningham said. “We are delighted to hear from anybody who might be interested in volunteering.”

Judge Newt Cunningham announced at Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting the need for more fire watch volunteers.

Cunningham says that the role is fairly straightforward. The watcher walks around the courthouse and keeps an eye out for fires.

The courthouse requires a fire watch because the building was declared an imminent danger earlier this month after undergoing a $29 million renovation, approved back in 2016 and finished in 2022.

“The imminent danger doesn’t relate necessarily to people in the building,” Cunningham said. “It primarily deals with firemen who might be coming to the building and the sprinkler systems not being on.”

The court was given the option of evacuating the courthouse or conducting a fire watch while they work on fixing the issue.

“We don’t want to evacuate the building, and we certainly want to continue to utilize it,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said that the court is still actively working on fixing the problems, and they are hopeful that the issue will get corrected with no additional costs to the taxpayer.

“I have reached out to the contractors involved,” Cunningham said. “I’ve reached out to the engineers. We’re going to have a meeting and discuss getting it fixed, and that’ll be done in short order.”

If you’re interested in helping out, you can email Judge Cunningham at countyjudge@fanninco.net or call the courthouse to get more information.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
A four wheeler collision ended in a fatality Tuesday evening.
Juvenile dies in four wheeler crash
Virgil Czaplewski, 52, is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a...
Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness
Amber Smith is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.
Woman arrested for manslaughter in Mead shooting, victim identified
On Denison’s Main Street adjacent to the Katy Depot, sits the Historic Traveler’s Hotel built...
Historic spots in Denison will see a makeover

Latest News

The main freezer went out almost two weeks ago and was restored on Thursday.
Grayson County Jail emergency over
At the end of this term, Tom Watt will retire with a full 43 years of public service.
Grayson County Sheriff announces retirement
Tishomingo city officials declare stage 4 water conservation efforts
Tishomingo city officials declare stage 4 water conservation efforts
“It’s unfortunate that the survival rate is very low, it’s fortunate that it’s an exceedingly...
Precautions to prevent brain-eating amoeba in Texoma waters