Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years on DWI charges

Joe Metheny Jr., a repeat offender drunk driver, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Joe Metheny Jr., a repeat offender drunk driver, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne repeat offender drunk driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Grayson County prosecutors said that Joe Metheny Jr.’s most recent DWI arrest was in Pottsboro in June of 2022 where he was found to be nearly four times the legal limit.

Metheny Jr. had prior prison sentences for both felony DWI and evading.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
Virgil Czaplewski, 52, is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a...
Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness
The main freezer went out almost two weeks ago and was restored on Thursday.
Grayson County Jail emergency over
In July, Sherman Police K9 Vulp was being handled by a veterinarian technician at Texoma...
Sherman Police changes policies, K9 returns to service after bite incident
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say

Latest News

Waymon Wilson is headed to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend where prosecutors say...
Sherman man sentenced for biting off part of girlfriend’s lip in attack
Shirley Salas was arrested and accused of abusing a six-month-old baby.
Sherman woman accused of abusing baby
Also at Capitol Ground Friday, Chief Gary Batton and new tribal council members were sworn in.
Choctaw Labor Day Festival kicks off
Ardmore Police Chief Cameron Arthur was placed on administrative leave Thursday.
Ardmore Police Chief placed on leave