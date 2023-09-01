Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years on DWI charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne repeat offender drunk driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Grayson County prosecutors said that Joe Metheny Jr.’s most recent DWI arrest was in Pottsboro in June of 2022 where he was found to be nearly four times the legal limit.

Metheny Jr. had prior prison sentences for both felony DWI and evading.

