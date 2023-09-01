Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man gets 2-year prison sentence for using fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm

FILE - An alpaca with partially regrown hair stands with others during the annual Camelid Expo...
FILE - An alpaca with partially regrown hair stands with others during the annual Camelid Expo fair in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015.(AP Photo/Juan Karita)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A former pizzeria owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for using over $660,000 in fraudulently obtained pandemic relief funds to buy an alpaca farm.

In 2020, Dana McIntyre, 59, of Grafton, Vermont, submitted a fraudulent application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, prosecutors said. He inflated information about the pizzeria’s employees and payroll expenses and falsified a tax form to try to qualify the business for a larger loan amount.

After receiving the loan, McIntyre, formerly of Massachusetts, sold his pizzeria and used nearly all of the money to buy an alpaca farm in Vermont and eight alpacas, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said. He also paid for two vehicles and weekly airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show that he hosted, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in 2021.

“Dana McIntyre capitalized on a national catastrophe and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a limited pool of money set aside to help struggling businesses, to buy a farm, stock it with alpacas, and make a fresh start for himself in Vermont,” Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, said in a statement.

During his sentencing Wednesday, McIntyre also was ordered to pay the money back. He pleaded guilty in April to four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

His lawyers had asked for a one-year prison sentence.

In his sentencing memorandum, they said McIntyre was a single father of two children whose pizzeria was barely profitable before the pandemic, and that he became susceptible to the fear and uncertainty of the times.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
Virgil Czaplewski, 52, is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a...
Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness
The main freezer went out almost two weeks ago and was restored on Thursday.
Grayson County Jail emergency over
In July, Sherman Police K9 Vulp was being handled by a veterinarian technician at Texoma...
Sherman Police changes policies, K9 returns to service after bite incident
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say

Latest News

Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East...
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East Palestine derailment
Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East Palestin
Southside Independent School District police officer Ruben Cardenas keeps watch as students...
Texas wanted armed officers at every school after Uvalde. Many can’t meet that standard
Joe Metheny Jr., a repeat offender drunk driver, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years on DWI charges
Waymon Wilson is headed to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend where prosecutors say...
Sherman man sentenced for biting off part of girlfriend’s lip in attack