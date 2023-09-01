Texoma Local
New road opens in Grayson County

TxDOT and Grayson County leaders joined Friday to celebrate the opening of Grayson Parkway near...
TxDOT and Grayson County leaders joined Friday to celebrate the opening of Grayson Parkway near Gunter, heading to Celina.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -More than two decades in the making, Grayson Parkway near Gunter is open.

“Relieved and excited are the two words that I can think of,” said Phyllis James, Grayson County Commissioner.

TxDOT and Grayson County leaders joined Friday to celebrate the opening of Grayson Parkway near Gunter, heading to Celina.

“It’s a team effort always, you cannot imagine how many people have been involved in working on this project,” James said.

James said the over 4.5-mile road is along the alignment of the future tollway, “Grayson County has the full 400ft donated to us, which is main lanes and two front roads.”

James added that Grayson County will profit from this future toll, “because of the fact that Grayson County has primacy, which means any of the tolls will go into the buckets of Grayson County, where it’s not like that south of here, it will be a huge economic driver.”

TxDOT said this was a $9.2 million project.

“50% of the cost was from the MPO and the 50% was from TxDOT,” said Noel Paramanantham, TxDOT District Engineer.

Even Grayson County locals, Dub and Carolyn Nix donated land to make this happen.

“They tried for five years to give me to donate this land across the fence here, and I surrendered the last day,” Doug Nix said.

Now drivers will have a quicker route to DFW.

“And closer to shopping,” Carolyn Nix added.

