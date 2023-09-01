No injuries after train derailment in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A train derailed in Ardmore Friday morning.

Firefighters said they were told it was due to brake failure.

Ardmore fire was paged out at 9:13 Friday morning to the BNSF track on Plainview Road near Broadway Street.

No one was hurt, and Ardmore firefighters told News 12 that cranes are scheduled to arrive Friday afternoon to get the train back on the track.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.