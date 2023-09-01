Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

No injuries after train derailment in Ardmore

A train derailed in Ardmore Friday morning.
A train derailed in Ardmore Friday morning.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A train derailed in Ardmore Friday morning.

Firefighters said they were told it was due to brake failure.

Ardmore fire was paged out at 9:13 Friday morning to the BNSF track on Plainview Road near Broadway Street.

No one was hurt, and Ardmore firefighters told News 12 that cranes are scheduled to arrive Friday afternoon to get the train back on the track.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
Virgil Czaplewski, 52, is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a...
Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness
In July, Sherman Police K9 Vulp was being handled by a veterinarian technician at Texoma...
Sherman Police changes policies, K9 returns to service after bite incident
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two identified in Carter County triple-fatality crash

Latest News

According to the CDC from 1962 to 2021, there have been more than 150 infections in the U.S.,...
Precautions to prevent brain-eating amoeba in Texoma waters
The Sherman Police Department is starting a lockbox program to ensure an efficient response...
Sherman Police Department starting lockbox program
The Sherman Police Department is starting a lockbox program to ensure an efficient response...
Sherman Police Department starting lockbox program
It is important for hunters to be safe and have the proper paperwork.
Dove hunting season is here