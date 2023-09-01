Sherman man sentenced for biting off part of girlfriend’s lip in attack

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is headed to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend where prosecutors say he bit part of her lip off.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said Waymon Wilson, 40, pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 years.

In June of 2022, Wilson attacked his girlfriend during an argument.

Her injuries were so severe that she had to receive plastic surgery to correct injuries to her face.

Wilson must serve half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.

