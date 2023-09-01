Texoma Local
Sherman Police Department starting lockbox program

By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is starting a lockbox program to ensure an efficient response time in case of an emergency.

Sergeant Brett Mullen said residents can apply for a box to be installed at their home in a discrete location for free.

The lock box would allow police to get inside without forcing entry.

“That causes damage to the house, it can cause delays in getting someone help, it can also cause injuries as well,” Mullen said, “So this is just a safer, more effective and efficient way for us to get in and get someone the help that they need.”

There are a few requirements for applicants. First, you must be 60 years and up or have a medical condition that could leave you incapacitated.

In addition, those who apply must live alone or be alone often.

Finally, you must live in a single-family home.

If you are accepted. A police officer would come to your home and go over the program with you. A spare key would need to be provided to keep in the lockbox. The department will then create a secure code that will be kept with dispatch for them to share with officers if there is ever a crisis.

Applications can be found in person or on the department’s website.

