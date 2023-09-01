Sherman woman accused of abusing baby

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman was arrested and accused of abusing a six-month-old baby.

Sherman Police said that on Saturday, officers responded to Wilson N. Jones in reference to a child with what they described as significant unexplained injuries.

Sherman police detectives investigated and issued an arrest warrant for Shirley Salas, 39.

Salas was arrested Wednesday and she remains in the Grayson County Jail.

