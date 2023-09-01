Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman woman accused of abusing baby

Shirley Salas was arrested and accused of abusing a six-month-old baby.
Shirley Salas was arrested and accused of abusing a six-month-old baby.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman was arrested and accused of abusing a six-month-old baby.

Sherman Police said that on Saturday, officers responded to Wilson N. Jones in reference to a child with what they described as significant unexplained injuries.

Sherman police detectives investigated and issued an arrest warrant for Shirley Salas, 39.

Salas was arrested Wednesday and she remains in the Grayson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
Virgil Czaplewski, 52, is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a...
Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness
The main freezer went out almost two weeks ago and was restored on Thursday.
Grayson County Jail emergency over
In July, Sherman Police K9 Vulp was being handled by a veterinarian technician at Texoma...
Sherman Police changes policies, K9 returns to service after bite incident
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say

Latest News

Joe Metheny Jr., a repeat offender drunk driver, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Grayson County man sentenced to 25 years on DWI charges
Waymon Wilson is headed to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend where prosecutors say...
Sherman man sentenced for biting off part of girlfriend’s lip in attack
Also at Capitol Ground Friday, Chief Gary Batton and new tribal council members were sworn in.
Choctaw Labor Day Festival kicks off
Ardmore Police Chief Cameron Arthur was placed on administrative leave Thursday.
Ardmore Police Chief placed on leave