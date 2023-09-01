Sunny and Hot Labor Day Weekend

September kicks off with some drier air dominating this Labor Day weekend. This means highs will be in the mid to upper 90s through the holiday weekend with overnight lows dipping into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Winds will stay stable out the south and southeast at 5-10mph with speeds increasing to 10-20 mph on Monday with some low rain chances.

Increasing southerly winds ahead of an area of low pressure will mean some low rain chances for Monday. Looks like the Eastern counties will have a low (10%) chance for scattered showers.

After the weekend, temperatures will steadily rise closer to the triple digits by next weekend.

Have a good and safe Labor Day weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.