Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sunny and Hot Labor Day Weekend

Very low chance of some scattered showers on Monday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

September kicks off with some drier air dominating this Labor Day weekend. This means highs will be in the mid to upper 90s through the holiday weekend with overnight lows dipping into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Winds will stay stable out the south and southeast at 5-10mph with speeds increasing to 10-20 mph on Monday with some low rain chances.

Increasing southerly winds ahead of an area of low pressure will mean some low rain chances for Monday. Looks like the Eastern counties will have a low (10%) chance for scattered showers.

After the weekend, temperatures will steadily rise closer to the triple digits by next weekend.

Have a good and safe Labor Day weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
Virgil Czaplewski, 52, is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a...
Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness
In July, Sherman Police K9 Vulp was being handled by a veterinarian technician at Texoma...
Sherman Police changes policies, K9 returns to service after bite incident
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say
Motels across Sherman were allowing extended stays, violating city ordinances.
Sherman cracking down on motel code violations

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 8/31/2023
Full Morning Weather 8/31/2023
Overnight Weather: Aug 30-31, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 8/30/2023
Full Morning Weather 8/30/2023
Overnight Weather: Aug 29-30, 2023