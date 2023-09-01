What to expect at the pump for Labor Day weekend travels

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With anticipation of Hurricane Idalia, we saw gas prices take a jump over the past week.

CEO of Douglass Distributing, Brad Douglass said we caught a break.

“Now that it just hit the panhandle and stayed away from the oil infrastructure, it looks like prices are going to stay modest,” Douglass shared.

But with the Labor Day weekend ahead of us, what should we expect?

“There’s an increased demand, so we’ll probably just see a slight increase in prices. but nothing like the hurricane would have gone into the Gulf of Mexico,” he continued.

On Friday, September 1st, gas prices around Grayson County averaged around $3.37/ gallon, and in Bryan County, prices averaged around $3.41/gallon.

According to AAA, the prices stayed relatively the same as this time last year.

Douglass said we could even see the prices drop pretty soon.

“All the kids are back in school, back in college, and we see then a real decrease in demand, and with that, then the decrease in demand is generally lower retail prices for motor fuel,” Douglass stated.

So, there is a chance for your wallet to see some relief, but not before one splurge at the pump for the last holiday weekend of the summer.

