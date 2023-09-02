Texoma Local
Cooler Start to Labor Day Weekend

For Monday, an upper low passes, bringing a 20% chance of rain
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Due to some increasing cloud coverage, Texoma has stayed cooler on Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid to low 90s.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the 3-day weekend when temperatures will push 100 degrees, and these hot times will be accompanied by moderate winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Stronger winds kick on on Labor Day as the surface pressure field tightens up a bit, so we’re talking gusty breezes of 20 to 30 mph, making lakes quite choppy. There will be a chance of widely scattered showers or thunderstorms as a weak upper low passes during the day Monday. However, the system won’t have a typically moist air mass available, so prospects for a “good” soaking rain are not promising. And, this Monday event appears to be the only hope for rain in the next 7 days as stable air resumes once the low passes.

High temperatures near 100 degrees are expected from Tuesday through the remainder of next week, that well above typical readings in the upper 80s.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

