Lots of Sun This Weekend: Near 100 Degrees on Sunday, A Few Showers/Storms Possible Monday

A moisture-starved upper low passes on Labor Day with a 20% chance of rain
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Sunblock will make a trusty companion if you’re outside much this weekend! Saturday’s winds will continue rather light, as they have in recent days, generally around 10 mph and from the east to southeast, highs in the upper 90s. Sunday sees temperatures pushing 100 degrees and winds turning to the south but still rather moderate at 10 to 15 mph.

Stronger winds kick on on Labor Day as the surface pressure field tightens up a bit, so we’re talking gusty breezes of 20 to 30 mph, making lakes quite choppy. There will be a chance of widely scattered showers or thunderstorms as a weak upper low passes during the day Monday. However, the system won’t have a typically moist air mass available, so prospects for a “good” soaking rain are not promising. And, this Monday event appears to be the only hope for rain in the next 7 days as stable air resumes once the low passes.

High temperatures near 100 degrees are expected from Tuesday through the remainder of next week, that well above typical readings in the upper 80s.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

