Ardmore police warn about utility bill scam

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are warning about scammers impersonating OG&E employees.

Police said the scammers are telling customers their payments didn’t go through, and they need to get prepaid cards.

OG&E said they will never ask for a prepaid card or for your bank info or credit card number over the phone.

OG&E said if you’re suspicious about a caller, hang up and call the number on the screen to make sure you’re not being scammed.

