Lake season wraps up at Lake Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Lake season is coming to an end and it was a hot one for the weather and Lake Texoma businesses.

For lakeside businesses like Freedom Boat Club and Willow Springs Marina, this summer did not disappoint. Chirs Wallace, co-owner of the boat club, said his business has other locations but opened on Lake Texoma early this summer.

“I think last year in total, we had 2400 trips taken, and I think we’re expecting about the same, maybe a few more this year,” Wallace said.

Willow Springs Marina Chief Marketing Officer, Kelsey Morris, said the three holiday weekends keep business afloat year-round.

“Labor Day is always busy, Memorial Day and 4 July was a big weekend for us,” Morris said.

Midsummer brought extreme temperatures to all of Texoma.

“For the first time in a long time, I saw people cancel because it was too hot,” Wallace said.

But for those who chose to brave the August heat and hit the lake, faced different challenges.

“Lake level is number one concern for us, I’ve seen a lot of members and a lot of other boaters hit the bottom of their boat,” Wallace said.

People still turned to Lake Texoma to beat the heat.

“I think people just wanted to be in the water,” Morris said.

New renovations at the marina brought a boom in business.

“We’ve been at almost 100% occupancy every weekend, around 85 throughout the week,” Morris said.

Both the Freedom Boat Club and the Willow Springs Marina are already looking ahead to next summer.

“Our on-the-water obstacle course that is going out next summer,” Morris said.

Along with water parks and floating cabanas.

“We’re really looking forward to expanding our offerings out on Texoma,” Wallace said.

While this summer is quickly drifting away, both businesses will be here this fall. The boat club with fall fishing and the marina with a fall festival.

