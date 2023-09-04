Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested after Pushmataha standoff

(KOSA)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested Saturday in Antlers, Oklahoma after a shootout with local law enforcement.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a man was trespassing around 11 Saturday morning, armed with multiple weapons, according to Pushmataha County Undersheriff Dustin Bray.

Bray said Jody Scott then pulled a gun on the homeowner, and when deputies arrived, Scott started shooting.

Scott allegedly hit the deputy’s car 4 times, and the deputy shot back.

Bray said Scott then ran into the woods near Miller Jumbo Road, and multiple agencies arrived to help out.

After a 30-minute standoff, Scott surrendered to the officers and deputies.

He’s been booked into the Pushmataha County Jail with felony charges for pointing and shooting his gun.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Salas was arrested and accused of abusing a six-month-old baby.
Sherman woman accused of abusing baby
Ardmore Police Chief Cameron Arthur was placed on administrative leave Thursday.
Ardmore Police Chief placed on leave
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Waymon Wilson is headed to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend where prosecutors say...
Sherman man sentenced for biting off part of girlfriend’s lip in attack
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

Texomans celebrate Labor Day weekend with belly flop contest
Texoma celebrate Labor Day weekend with belly flop contest
Ardmore police warn about utility bill scam
Fans of Jimmy Buffett listened to his music on repeat on the lake the days after his passing.
“Parrot Heads” on Lake Texoma
Texomans celebrate Labor Day weekend with belly flop contest
Texomans celebrate Labor Day weekend with belly flop contest