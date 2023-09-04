Man arrested after Pushmataha standoff

ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested Saturday in Antlers, Oklahoma after a shootout with local law enforcement.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a man was trespassing around 11 Saturday morning, armed with multiple weapons, according to Pushmataha County Undersheriff Dustin Bray.

Bray said Jody Scott then pulled a gun on the homeowner, and when deputies arrived, Scott started shooting.

Scott allegedly hit the deputy’s car 4 times, and the deputy shot back.

Bray said Scott then ran into the woods near Miller Jumbo Road, and multiple agencies arrived to help out.

After a 30-minute standoff, Scott surrendered to the officers and deputies.

He’s been booked into the Pushmataha County Jail with felony charges for pointing and shooting his gun.

