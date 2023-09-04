Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man taken to hospital after hit and run crash

A Broken Bow man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car this morning.
A Broken Bow man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car this morning.(WCJB)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A Broken Bow man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car this morning.

Troopers said 48-year-old Kevin Steele was walking with traffic in the eastbound lane of Craig Road near Pine Lake Road just after four this morning when he was struck by a car.

The driver drove off after hitting him and Steele was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital with leg injuries.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Salas was arrested and accused of abusing a six-month-old baby.
Sherman woman accused of abusing baby
Ardmore Police Chief Cameron Arthur was placed on administrative leave Thursday.
Ardmore Police Chief placed on leave
Waymon Wilson is headed to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend where prosecutors say...
Sherman man sentenced for biting off part of girlfriend’s lip in attack
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

An Idabel woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning.
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
Texomans celebrate Labor Day weekend with belly flop contest
Texoma celebrates Labor Day weekend with belly flop contest
Ardmore police warn about utility bill scam
Man arrested after Pushmataha standoff