Man taken to hospital after hit and run crash
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A Broken Bow man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car this morning.
Troopers said 48-year-old Kevin Steele was walking with traffic in the eastbound lane of Craig Road near Pine Lake Road just after four this morning when he was struck by a car.
The driver drove off after hitting him and Steele was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital with leg injuries.
