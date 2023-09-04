Texoma Local
“Parrot Heads” on Lake Texoma

Fans of Jimmy Buffett listened to his music on repeat on the lake the days after his passing.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE TEXOMA, Texas (KXII) - Fans of Jimmy Buffett listened to his music on repeat on the lake the days after his passing.

Parrot Heads are fans of Jimmy Buffett’s music and the lifestyle that he promoted, “he knew how to live his life, just kind of laidback and you know,” one fan said on Lake Texoma on Sunday.

More fans at the lake were devastated by his passing, “we’re gonna miss him very much, its super sad that he passed away.”

