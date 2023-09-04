Texoma Local
Texoma Heating Back Up

Triple digit heat returns for the weekdays
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
After some scattered showers in the Eastern counties, Texoma has settled back into hot and humid temperatures right around 100 degrees. The more noticeable change on Labor Day is the increased wind speeds. Afternoon winds have been out of the South at around 20mph with gusts up to 30mph. This is increasing Texoma’s fire danger risk as hot and dry conditions with strong winds look to continue into Tuesday.

Temperatures will steadily increase throughout the work week and peak Friday afternoon around 105 degrees. Then rain chances will increase for the weekend as an area of low pressure passes by Texoma. This has the chance to initiate a few storms across Texoma, but it will primarily put an end to the triple digit high temperatures. Lookin at the forecast for the following week, as of now it appears near normal high temperatures for September will stick around next week.

So once we get through this week, more seasonably appropriate weather is awaiting Texoma next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

