Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texoma celebrates Labor Day weekend with belly flop contest

Texomans celebrate Labor Day weekend with belly flop contest
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. (KXII) - Residents made a splash this labor day weekend at Marina del Rey outside of Kingston.

“We’ve been doing it about seven years its just a big event down here at Lake Texoma at Marina del ray,” Dallas Miller, owner of the Barbay on Lake Texoma.

They hosted their 7th annual belly flop contest, where competitors gave their best flops for a chance to win $5,000.

“Expectations, just having fun, ya know? Belly flop and give the crowd a good time and I’m good to go,” said belly flop contestant Jacob W. Harris.

From family fun activities to just watching some of Texoma’s best belly flops, Marina del Rey was buzzing with excitement this Sunday.

The night also features the Crueligans, rocking the stage and entertaining spectators with classic hits from the Motley Crue Band.

”Here its a open pavilion bar kind of a open setting and we always have tribute bands, and tonight is our Motley Crue tribute, the Crueligans,” Miller said.

Miller says the belly flop contest is a great way to close out the summer season, “People get together, a lot of these people live around each other and they see each other, they come out and hang out, then the next day they go out on the lake and enjoy everybody and it kinda just builds a little group family around here.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Salas was arrested and accused of abusing a six-month-old baby.
Sherman woman accused of abusing baby
Ardmore Police Chief Cameron Arthur was placed on administrative leave Thursday.
Ardmore Police Chief placed on leave
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Waymon Wilson is headed to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend where prosecutors say...
Sherman man sentenced for biting off part of girlfriend’s lip in attack
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores

Latest News

An Idabel woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning.
Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash
Ardmore police warn about utility bill scam
Man arrested after Pushmataha standoff
Fans of Jimmy Buffett listened to his music on repeat on the lake the days after his passing.
“Parrot Heads” on Lake Texoma