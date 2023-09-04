Texoma celebrates Labor Day weekend with belly flop contest

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. (KXII) - Residents made a splash this labor day weekend at Marina del Rey outside of Kingston.

“We’ve been doing it about seven years its just a big event down here at Lake Texoma at Marina del ray,” Dallas Miller, owner of the Barbay on Lake Texoma.

They hosted their 7th annual belly flop contest, where competitors gave their best flops for a chance to win $5,000.

“Expectations, just having fun, ya know? Belly flop and give the crowd a good time and I’m good to go,” said belly flop contestant Jacob W. Harris.

From family fun activities to just watching some of Texoma’s best belly flops, Marina del Rey was buzzing with excitement this Sunday.

The night also features the Crueligans, rocking the stage and entertaining spectators with classic hits from the Motley Crue Band.

”Here its a open pavilion bar kind of a open setting and we always have tribute bands, and tonight is our Motley Crue tribute, the Crueligans,” Miller said.

Miller says the belly flop contest is a great way to close out the summer season, “People get together, a lot of these people live around each other and they see each other, they come out and hang out, then the next day they go out on the lake and enjoy everybody and it kinda just builds a little group family around here.”

