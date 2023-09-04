Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -An Idabel woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened around in the morning in Eagletown.

According to troopers 18-year-old Noelia Sanchez was driving on Highway 70 when she crossed the center line ,then drifted off the road and hit a speed limit sign.

Troopers say Sanchez’s car rolled over more than eight times. Sanchez was pinned under the car before a good Samaritan helped free her.

Sanchez was flown with head and internal injuries to UT Tyler Hospital in critical condition.

