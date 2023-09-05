Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.

In a press release, the United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Rebecca Holloway, 32, admitted to stealing fentanyl and hydromorphone that were meant for patients in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

According to the report, Holloway confessed to swapping out pain medication with tap water in March and April of 2022.

The attorney’s office is asking that any patients who were in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital between March 1, 2022 and April 22, 2022 and suspects that they may have received a tampered dose of pain medication should contact the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations at 214-790-7545.

