Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer dies in UTV crash

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer from McAlester died in a UTV crash on Labor Day.

According to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Rance Warren, 32, was speeding in a UTV when he lost control on a gravel curve on a country road a few miles south of Wilburton.

The vehicle rolled and spun into a tree, and Warren was partially ejected from the UTV.

The passengers, a 30-year-old and an 8-year-old, were both hurt in the crash, but they are expected to be okay.

Troopers said that they smelled alcohol on Warren and no one was wearing a seat belt.

