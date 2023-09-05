Texoma Local
Coal County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Ronald Yarbrough, Jr., 45, was charged after stabbing his step-father in the neck during a fight last Thanksgiving.(Atoka County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEHIGH, Okla. (KXII) - A Coal County man pleads guilty in federal court to voluntary manslaughter.

Ronald Yarbrough, Jr., 45, was charged after stabbing his step-father, Robert Stevens, in the neck during a fight last Thanksgiving. Stevens died later that night at the hospital.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Family members told News 12 that the fight started in the car, after Stevens turned down the radio, the carried over into the family’s front yard.

A sentencing date has not been set.

