Coal County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

LEHIGH, Okla. (KXII) - A Coal County man pleads guilty in federal court to voluntary manslaughter.

Ronald Yarbrough, Jr., 45, was charged after stabbing his step-father, Robert Stevens, in the neck during a fight last Thanksgiving. Stevens died later that night at the hospital.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Family members told News 12 that the fight started in the car, after Stevens turned down the radio, the carried over into the family’s front yard.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.