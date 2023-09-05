Dubón and Altuve go back-to-back twice, Astros hit 5 homers in 13-6 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — When Mauricio Dubón saw he was batting ninth for the Houston Astros in the opener of their pivotal series against the Texas Rangers, he had a message for leadoff hitter Jose Altuve.

“I told him we were going to go back-to-back,” Dubón said.

Altuve gave him a high-five, and then they went out and did just that — twice.

Dubón and Altuve hit consecutive home runs in the sixth and ninth innings as the Astros beat the struggling Texas Rangers 13-6 on Monday.

Rookie catcher Yainer Diaz capped Houston’s big seventh with a three-run shot, and the Astros clinched the season series between Lone Star State rivals who are locked in a tight division race with Seattle.

After being swept over the weekend at home by the New York Yankees, the win got the Astros (78-61) within a percentage point of the Mariners (77-60) for first place in the AL West. Texas (76-61) is in third, but only a game behind even after its 13th loss in 17 games.

“Obviously, we needed a game like this,” said Altuve, who had four hits.

“That was a great win against a great ballclub. Obviously, both of us were fighting for playoff positioning and to make the playoffs,” said Alex Bregman, whose four hits included a two-run single in a three-run fifth after a replay challenge wiped out the back end of a double play. “It was a good way to start the series.”

The Astros went ahead to stay with a six-run seventh. They loaded the bases on a walk and two singles off reliever Josh Sborz (5-7) before José Abreu walked to force in the run that made it 6-5. All-Star shortstop Corey Seager, who homered twice for Texas, then misplayed a grounder for an error that allowed two more runs to score before Diaz hit his 21st homer.

“This guy's been so good out there. I couldn't tell you the last time he's made an error,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “It happens. ... But this guy has played unbelievable baseball. So that wasn't the game.”

There were nine home runs in all, a single-game record at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020.

Houston became the first team in major league history to have its No. 9 and leadoff batters hit back-to-back homers twice in the same game, according to OptaSTATS. Dubón batted ninth for only the third time this season, with Altuve at the top of the order as usual.

“Ended up doing it twice, so it was pretty crazy,” Dubón said.

Josh Smith homered in the Texas ninth off Ryne Stanek, who later in the inning injured his right foot while covering first base. Stanek remained on the ground after he fell back hard and his foot turned awkwardly. The right-hander was taken off the field on a motorized cart.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Stanek was still being evaluated.

“I did see the still (photo) afterwards. Boy, that looked ugly,” Baker said. “I’m just hoping nothing is broken and nothing is structurally wrong. We have to see, because he could be out a while.”

Rafael Montero (3-3), the second of six Houston pitchers, worked a perfect sixth.

After Dubón and Altuve first went deep in the sixth off reliever Glenn Otto, the Astros led 5-4. Dubón homered on the next pitch after Diaz struck out and Chas McCormick was caught stealing for a double play. Texas got even when Mitch Garver hit rookie starter J.P. France’s first pitch in the bottom of inning 451 feet into the second deck of seats above the visitors’ bullpen in left-center.

Seattle lost 6-3 at Cincinnati a few minutes before the Astros wrapped up the opener of their final three-game series this season against Texas. The only games either team has left against the Mariners are in the last 10 days of the regular season, seven for Texas and three for Houston.

LONG BALLS

Garver's 16th homer came a day after he went deep twice in a four-hit game against Minnesota. ... Seager has 28 homers overall, and his 13 since the beginning of August are the most in the majors during that stretch. He is the AL leader with a .345 batting average. ... Houston has hit back-to-back homers 15 times this season. Altuve has 12 home runs, and Dubón nine.

SHORT HOPS

At 4-13 over their last 17 games, the Rangers matched Colorado for the worst record in the majors since Aug. 16. The Rockies′ 50 wins overall are the fewest in the National League. ... The Labor Day holiday crowd of 39,181 was the 15th sellout for the Rangers this season. At times, it had the feel of a playoff atmosphere, with plenty of Astros fans in the building. “You could tell the amount of support we had. It sounded like it was 50-50,” Baker said.

UP NEXT

Texas plans to reinstate All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-3) from the injured list Tuesday to make his first start since July 18. He has been out with a right forearm strain, and will return without going on a rehab assignment.

“We'll keep a close eye on him, trust me,” Bochy said.

Astros LHP Framber Valdez (10-9, 3.38 ERA) threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1, six days after he allowed six runs over 3 2/3 innings in a loss the last time he faced the Rangers.

Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon, center, Yordan Alvarez (44) and the rest of the team celebrate in the dugout after Dubon hit a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The shot was Dubon's second of the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz (21) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after connecting for a three-run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick also scored on the shot. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, follows through on a solo home run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, right, looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, foreground, rounds third on his way home after hitting a solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher J.P. France (68) in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager (5) and Marcus Semien, right, celebrate at the plate after Seager hit a two-run home run that scored Semien in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek is carted off the field attended to by team medical staff, right, and an emergency responder, left, in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Stanek suffered a lower leg injury covering first on a Rangers' Leody Taveras single. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon (14) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, left, follows through on a run-scoring single to right field as Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, right, looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The hit scored Yainer Diaz. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)

Fans, top, look on as Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) makes a leaping attempt to reach a solo home run ball hit by Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP)