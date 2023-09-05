Grayson County growth: new safety regulations

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is booming and changes are being implemented to ensure the growth is sustainable and safe.

In the Grayson County Commissioners Court Meeting on Tuesday, commissioners approved two changes.

First, they adopted the 2021 International Fire Code. Grayson County Fire Marshal, John Weda, said the code establishes the minimum construction safety standard.

“Grayson County has really never had a program to enforce any kind of codes or any kind of process for people to submit anything,” Weda said.

Active immediately, if someone is building multi-family homes or commercial buildings they must contact the county.

“We’re going to need some plan submittals, and there’s permits going to be involved to build an unincorporated area of the county,” Weda said.

Weda said changes will not be made to existing buildings, but anything new must be in compliance.

“This is something that will ensure life safety and try to reduce property damage in the event of fire,” Weda said.

The next item adopted was new subdivision regulations.

Director of Development Services, Paul Rodriguez, said one change will require lot sizes to be 60 feet wide.

“They’re just going to have to be cautious about how densely populated they make their communities, their subdivisions,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said a certain amount of roads will have to be built per home to ensure emergency response and traffic can easily get through.

“We’re just trying to account for that and basically set some standards to preserve quality of life,’ Rodriguez said.

Developers of new homes and new office buildings will all have to plan carefully not just to grow, but to do it safely.

