Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Paris to hold town hall meetings about west Paris

The city of Paris is inviting residents to attend a series of town hall meetings to provide...
The city of Paris is inviting residents to attend a series of town hall meetings to provide input on life in west Paris.(City of Paris)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Paris is inviting residents to attend a series of town hall meetings to provide input on life in west Paris.

According to a social media post from the city, the meetings will be dedicated to concerns raised about neighborhoods, growth, public safety and quality of life in west Paris.

The meetings will be open to the public, and the city expects them to be held between late September and early December.

Residents looking to attend are encouraged to keep an eye out for meeting information on the city’s social media pages.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.
Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place
September Cardin, Ruben Timmons, and Nakota Campbell were arrested in Denison for trying to...
Three arrested in Denison for bank fraud
Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman
An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.
Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication
This is also beneficial to the building as the stone is so fragile due to its age and glass...
Renovations underway at Traveler’s Hotel in Denison

Latest News

Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast...
Victim identified in Antlers homicide
The Grayson County Child Welfare Board is starting an Adopt-A-Foster-Family program.
Grayson County foster families looking for helping hands
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Ardmore Parks and Rec host ‘Murder in Montana’
Ardmore Parks and Rec host ‘Murder in Montana’
Ardmore Parks and Rec host ‘Murder in Montana’
Ardmore Parks and Rec host 'Murder in Montana'