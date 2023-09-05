Paris to hold town hall meetings about west Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Paris is inviting residents to attend a series of town hall meetings to provide input on life in west Paris.

According to a social media post from the city, the meetings will be dedicated to concerns raised about neighborhoods, growth, public safety and quality of life in west Paris.

The meetings will be open to the public, and the city expects them to be held between late September and early December.

Residents looking to attend are encouraged to keep an eye out for meeting information on the city’s social media pages.

