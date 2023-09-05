Texoma Local
Sherman building off first win of season going into district play

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After stumbling out of the gate to begin 2023, the Sherman Bearcats bounced back in a big way securing a 36-28 double overtime win over Princeton on the road win their second match up of the season. Setting up Josh Aleman and his group with some major momentum coming into district play.

Right now, the Bearcats are definitely feeling some juice after the first win of the Josh Aleman era over in Sherman with a big offensive performance in the team’s inaugural victory of the season. As quarterback Caleb Orr and running back Kane Bowen lit up the Princeton defense for almost 500 total yards and 5 touchdowns combined on the night. Creating some much-needed energy for Sherman as they prepare for another road trip this week against Frisco Centennial.

