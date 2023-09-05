Texoma Local
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman

A head-on collision on Highway 1417 and Washington Street in Sherman on Tuesday morning left three people hurt.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Sherman Police Department reports that one car swerved into the opposite lane hitting the other.

All three people involved were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to severe. None were life-threatening.

