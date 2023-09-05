Texoma Local
What Texomans do on Labor Day

Many people enjoy the extra day off.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Many people enjoy the extra day off.

The first Monday of September is marked as Labor Day.

The federal holiday is a long-time celebration of America’s Labor Movement of the 19th century, and a recognition to workers contributions to the country. Workers faced long hours, low wages, and unsafe conditions. So, Labor Unions began to organize strikes and rallies to protest, according to History.Com .

Some Texomans said that they spend the day with family doing activities like walking, swimming, grilling, etc.

“Have fun as a family for a few hours before sunset, then eat something and [they’re] good.”

“[They] try to take it easy and spend time with family and just enjoy having a four day weekend.”

For many across the nation, Labor Day weekend also marks the official end of summer.

