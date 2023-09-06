Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

100+ Heat Ends by The Weekend, Followed by Promising Rain Prospects

Showery skies and northerly winds make for mild daytime highs in the 80s most of next week!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday came in as another hot day in Texoma, with a number of spots reaching 100 degrees. However, locations over northwestern portions of the News 12 area such as Ada and Ardmore avoided the 100′s thanks to a weak cold front pushing through. The front will break up overnight as we’ll all be cooking, just a couple of degrees short of records, for Thursday.

We can thank unseasonably intense upper level high pressure for giving us one more go at near-record heat tomorrow and Friday; the high shifts westward by Saturday, allowing a cold front to bring about 10 degrees of weekend relief. The longer-range models are in good agreement that a stronger front a series of upper-level troughs bring promising chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday. It’s too certain to say we;’re highly confident, but moderate confidence is warranted at this time. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed for some rain!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman
An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.
Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication
Rance Warren, a Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer, died in a UTV crash on Labor Day.
Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer dies in UTV crash
Ronald Yarbrough, Jr., 45, was charged after stabbing his step-father in the neck during a...
Coal County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Developers of homes, apartments and buildings have new standards.
Grayson County growth: new safety regulations

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 9/6/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/6/2023
Evening Forecast - Tues, Sept 5
Evening Forecast - Mon, Sept 4
Your Full Morning Weather 9/04/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/04/2023