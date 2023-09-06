100+ Heat Ends by The Weekend, Followed by Promising Rain Prospects
Showery skies and northerly winds make for mild daytime highs in the 80s most of next week!
Wednesday came in as another hot day in Texoma, with a number of spots reaching 100 degrees. However, locations over northwestern portions of the News 12 area such as Ada and Ardmore avoided the 100′s thanks to a weak cold front pushing through. The front will break up overnight as we’ll all be cooking, just a couple of degrees short of records, for Thursday.
We can thank unseasonably intense upper level high pressure for giving us one more go at near-record heat tomorrow and Friday; the high shifts westward by Saturday, allowing a cold front to bring about 10 degrees of weekend relief. The longer-range models are in good agreement that a stronger front a series of upper-level troughs bring promising chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday. It’s too certain to say we;’re highly confident, but moderate confidence is warranted at this time. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed for some rain!
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
