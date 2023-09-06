100+ Heat Ends by The Weekend, Followed by Promising Rain Prospects

Wednesday came in as another hot day in Texoma, with a number of spots reaching 100 degrees. However, locations over northwestern portions of the News 12 area such as Ada and Ardmore avoided the 100′s thanks to a weak cold front pushing through. The front will break up overnight as we’ll all be cooking, just a couple of degrees short of records, for Thursday.

We can thank unseasonably intense upper level high pressure for giving us one more go at near-record heat tomorrow and Friday; the high shifts westward by Saturday, allowing a cold front to bring about 10 degrees of weekend relief. The longer-range models are in good agreement that a stronger front a series of upper-level troughs bring promising chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday. It’s too certain to say we;’re highly confident, but moderate confidence is warranted at this time. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed for some rain!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

