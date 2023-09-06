Texoma Local
Barbie’s 2023 Career of the Year honors women in sports

The Barbie Career of the Year 2023 will honor women in sports.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – Mattel has unveiled its Career of the Year-themed Barbie dolls.

The dolls in 2023 will highlight women in sports.

The dolls are dressed to represent four sports-related careers.

In a release, Mattel said these new career-themed Barbies can encourage girls to get involved in sports, which can help develop life skills and raise confidence.

The company said the lineup was inspired by “severely underrepresented women in the sports industry from positions on the field to leadership in the locker room.”

Among the dolls are an athlete, a referee, a sports reporter, and a general manager who really means business in her blue-and-white pinstripe power suit.

It’s not yet clear whether Mattel’s evolution of dolls and the “Barbie” movie will have an effect on toy sales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

