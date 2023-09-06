Bryan County issues burn ban

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Bryan County commissioners issued a burn ban Tuesday.

“The burn ban is enacted because of the dry conditions, the low humidity and high winds. Anytime you have those conditions, they’re conducive for fires that may get out of hand. Accidental burnings,” Durant Fire Marshal, Brandon Brooks said.

It doesn’t take much to spark a fire, and when an area faces drought conditions, this is what happens.

A fire can quickly spread, destroying anything within its path.

“So anytime you have these dry conditions and low humidity, any flame source of ignition and high winds, the fire can get out of hand extremely fast,” Brooks continued.

Just last month, a lane of I-35 in Love County, was shut down so firefighters could put out a fire that was caused by a lawn mower.

So, taking extra precautions helps.

" A lot of contributing factors to fires that get out of hand are cigarette butts or even trailers and trucks that drive along the road that kind of produce sparks, and anytime we have these dry conditions, those wildfires can get out of hand,” Brooks stated.

To prevent accidental fires, there are guidelines.

If you’re welding for example, you must keep pressurized water nearby.

For backyard barbeque, you have to use an electric grill charcoal grilling is not allowed during the ban.

Bryan County commissioners will reconvene September 19th to determine if the ban can be lifted.

