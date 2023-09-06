Calhouns 2.0 will replace Jake’s Place

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison favorite will be two stepping your way soon.

Locals are already raving about the return of the honky tonk, Calhouns in what is now “Jake’s Place,” Calhouns 2.0 will be greeting those 21 and up at the red barn doors for an old-fashioned good time.

New owner of the property, Danika Shipman says she plans to bring back the nostalgia associated with the original Calhoon’s.

“They want back what it was in the day, and I was never here to know that to have been a part of that myself, but hearing the stories, living it through the past, I thought, we can bring that back,” Shipman shared.

Her goal is to re-vamp the bar, but still keep the honky tonk energy.

“I want to have more of the restaurant feel where you come in and eat, where we serve right here, new tables and chairs,” Shipman said.

She’s adding flatscreen tv’s, and she plans to be open 7 days a week, and she’s not afraid to try something new.

“A lot of people have been asking for a DJ night, dance music to do that. So, we’re going to try it,” Shipman added.

While making renovations to the bar, memories from the old Calhoons surfaced, shedding even more light to the bar’s reputation.

“The gentleman that came to fix the air conditioners kind of held up at the door and said, are you sure I’m allowed in here? and I’m like, why wouldn’t you be? I need the ac fixed. He said, lady, I got banned from here for life. and I was like, are you serious? do I even want to know,” Shipman shared.

No exact date for the grand opening of Calhoun’s 2.0 just yet but the bar is still open for business as Jake’s Place.

