Chickasaw Nation breaks ground on Ada preschool expansion

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - On Friday, the Chickasaw Nation broke ground on the renovation and expansion of the Chickasaw Nation Ada Preschool building.

According to a press release from the Chickasaw Nation, the project will add 10,500 square feet to the facility and will feature renovations to the existing building.

“By working together - the Chickasaw Nation, the families of students and the community - we are ensuring our next generation is prepared for success,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “That is really what we are celebrating today, our community working together to build strong families.”

