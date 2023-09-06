Denison Council members vote to get Waterloo Pool enclosure repaired

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The repaired enclosure will last for 20 years.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, The director of Parks and Recreation, Justin Eastwood, presented two options of service for Waterloo Pool’s enclosure structure.

One option being to completely replace the enclosure for 4.8 million dollars, or to repair it for 2.4 million dollars.

Eastwood said that the service is needed, “[they] recently got an expert assessment and have identified that the structure isn’t as sound as it should be.”

Council members voted to repair the enclosure, which is said to last for 20 years.

Until the repairs begin, the pool will remain operational. There is no final decision yet on when the repairs will begin.

