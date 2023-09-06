Texoma Local
Denison looks to bounce back with road trip to Kennedale

Denison prepares for Kennedale
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets will look to get back into the win column with a game in Kennedale on Friday.

The Jackets won their season opener against rival Sherman by a 42-0 count. Last week they lost to Frisco Reedy to even their record at 1-1.

Denison will make the trip Kennedale for a non-district matchup on Friday.

