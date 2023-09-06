Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma helping Oklahomans prepare for and recover from disasters

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma (LASO) is a non-profit legal organization that is travelling around Texoma, offering their legal resources to help disaster victims get back on their feet.

“We offer free civil legal services to income eligible Oklahomans, we serve all 77 counties through 19 offices throughout the state,” Isaac Morris, disaster staff attorney for LASO said.

They can assist disaster victims with recovering damaged or lost documents, FEMA applications, helping with insurance claims, hiring the right contractors and more.

“We have several teams that help with housing, consumer, family, as well as reentry, I’m on the disaster team, we help prepare Oklahomans before disaster and also help with recovery efforts with any legal issues that they may have,” Morris said.

On Tuesday they made their stop at the Ardmore Public Library, offering tips and advice to help protect residents from a catastrophe.

“What we’re doing with the outreach is letting them know of us as a resource, and let them know that we help in disasters but we also help in other areas, a lot of clients have more than one issue, the disaster typically brings up several legal issues that they have,” Morris stated.

Morris says not knowing where to find help can be a headache, “Its something that we want to help, because we found that legal issues are often a barrier to allowing Oklahomans to fully recover after a disaster.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.