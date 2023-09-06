Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Los Angeles Lakers sign Christian Wood, veteran forward and SoCal native, AP source says

Veteran forward Christian Wood has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia...
Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | Source: The Associated Press)
By GREG BEACHAM
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran forward Christian Wood has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers hadn't yet announced the deal for Wood, a Los Angeles-area native. The second season of the deal is a player option, potentially allowing Wood to return to the market next summer after he didn't land a large free agent contract this year.

Wood essentially confirmed the deal on social media, writing: “It’s always been my dream to be a laker.”

Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Dallas Mavericks despite playing largely as a reserve last season, his seventh in the NBA.

He put up a career-best 21.0 points per game for Houston two years earlier, establishing himself as a dependable offensive performer in the NBA after bouncing back and forth from the G League earlier in his career. Wood can play as a small-ball center while stretching opposing defenses with his 3-point shot, but he sometimes struggles to match up defensively.

The Lakers will be Wood's eighth NBA team, and his first close to home. Wood, who will turn 28 shortly before training camp, was born in Long Beach and began high school in Los Alamitos before leaving town to attend two prep schools ahead of his career at UNLV.

Wood is the fifth veteran acquired by the Lakers this summer following their impressive run to the Western Conference finals led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles also added 7-footer Jaxson Hayes, forward Taurean Prince, point guard Gabe Vincent and swingman Cam Reddish while retaining free agents D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

After the Lakers played down the stretch without a true backup center last season following Mo Bamba's injury, the presence of Hayes and Wood should allow Davis to play fewer physically demanding minutes in the middle.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Most Read

Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman
An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.
Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication
Rance Warren, a Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer, died in a UTV crash on Labor Day.
Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer dies in UTV crash
Ronald Yarbrough, Jr., 45, was charged after stabbing his step-father in the neck during a...
Coal County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Developers of homes, apartments and buildings have new standards.
Grayson County growth: new safety regulations

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago White...
All-Star right-hander Eovaldi of Texas allows 2 HRs to Altuve, Astros tag him for 4 runs
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate after Altuve's solo home run...
Dubón and Altuve go back-to-back twice, Astros hit 5 homers in 13-6 win over Rangers
Baylor set to name Blake Shapen starting QB for the 2022 season
Baylor QB Blake Shapen out 2-3 weeks with MCL injury. A transfer QB will start vs. No. 14 Utah
American Football
Lan Larison runs for 109 yards and 3 TDs; UC Davis beats Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 in opener