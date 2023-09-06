Texoma Local
Minor sales tax on November ballot for Sherman election

The sales tax would fund existing roads.
The sales tax would fund existing roads.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A small sales tax to fund streets is on this November’s ballot for the upcoming Sherman election.

City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said it’s 1/8 of a cent on every purchase and all goes directly into funding existing roads.

“It’s a program that benefits the city of Sherman and its residents with money from out of town because of sales tax, and so much of our sales tax comes from people who don’t live here,” Strauch said.

Proceeds can not be used on any new roads.

“We can use the money to fill potholes, and we can use it to repair streets, we can use it to resurface streets,” Strauch said.

Staruch said this tax is voted on every four years and typically has a high support rate.

The election is set for November and early voting begins late next month.

