Non-profit legal group teaches Texomans about disaster resources

A non-profit legal group is traveling around Texoma to teach residents about resources and how they can help during a catastrophe.
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A non-profit legal group is traveling around Texoma to teach residents about resources and how they can help during a catastrophe.

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is a non-profit organization that is traveling around Texoma, offering their legal resources designed specifically to help disaster victims get back on their feet.

“We offer free civil legal services to income eligibile Oklahomans, we serve all 77 counties through 19 offices throughout the state,” said Isaac Morris, a disaster staff attorney for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma.

They can assist disaster victims with recovering damaged or lost documents, FEMA applications, helping with insurance claims, hiring the right contractors, and more.

“We have several teams that help with housing, consumer, family, as well as reentry, I’m on the disaster team, we help prepare Oklahomans before disaster and also help with recovery efforts with any legal issues that they may have,” said Morris.

Tuesday they made their stop at the Ardmore Public Library, offering tips and advice to help protect residents from a catastrophe.

“What we’re doing with the outreach is letting them know of us as a resource, and let them know that we help in disaster but we also help in other areas, a lot of clients have more than one issue, the disaster typically brings up several legal issues that they have,” said Morris.

Morris said not knowing where to find help can be a headache, “Its something that we want to help, because we found that legal issues are often a barrier to allow Oklahomans to fully recover after a disaster.”

