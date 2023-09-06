Phase 2 of Denison’s Main Street is chugging along

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Designing Downtown Denison or the D3 project is chugging along.

Last month the city held a ribbon cutting for phase one.

Now the design of phase two is in full focus.

“The design phase should be complete at the end of this year,” said Donna Dow, Denison’s Main Street Director.

Phase two, with a price tag of $16.5 million, includes the 300 and 400 blocks of Main Street.

“The streets will look much as they do in phase one,” Dow said.

With renovations to the alleys and Heritage Park, “we’ve always intended for it to be a roundhouse sort of design to commemorate our railroad history,” added Dow.

Due to costs, a lot of things are still undecided like whether they’ll keep the original stage or build a new one.

Along with what to do with the ground, “they’re looking at grass or turf,” Dow said.

While the park will see new life, the city wants to cherish its rich history.

“The park was put together probably in the early 2000 after a fire burned the buildings and so a fireman lost his life and there’s a memorial about that here so we want to make sure that we treat those with respect and locate them in our new design,” Dow said.

Groundbreaking is expected in February, and businesses that will be affected are thinking ahead.

“All of our patrons will have access through our back ally door entrance to be able to still shop at the bargain box with no interruptions,” said Heather Shilling, President of the Junior League of Grayson County.

“I think we learned a lot with phase one, I think the city learned a lot, and the construction company learned a lot,” added Kathy Pryor, Owner of Vintage Mercantile.

