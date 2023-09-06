Renovations underway at Traveler’s Hotel in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Renovation of the historic Traveler’s Hotel is underway after sitting vacant for about two years.

Wednesday, a Texoma Blasting Company cleaned the outside of the hotel.

Texoma Mobile Eco Blasting said with their eco-friendly technique they use water and glass instead of sand.

“Just friendly crushed glass, it’s very easy to clean up, instead of a big plume of smoke like sandblasting all the wet crushed glass just falls straight to the ground, super easy to clean up, we don’t make a huge environmental mess,” said owner Jarrett James.

This is also beneficial to the building as the stone is so fragile due to its age and glass blasting is easy on the surface.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.