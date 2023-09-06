Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Renovations underway at Traveler’s Hotel in Denison

This is also beneficial to the building as the stone is so fragile due to its age and glass...
This is also beneficial to the building as the stone is so fragile due to its age and glass blasting is easy on the surface.(KXII)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Renovation of the historic Traveler’s Hotel is underway after sitting vacant for about two years.

Wednesday, a Texoma Blasting Company cleaned the outside of the hotel.

Texoma Mobile Eco Blasting said with their eco-friendly technique they use water and glass instead of sand.

“Just friendly crushed glass, it’s very easy to clean up, instead of a big plume of smoke like sandblasting all the wet crushed glass just falls straight to the ground, super easy to clean up, we don’t make a huge environmental mess,” said owner Jarrett James.

This is also beneficial to the building as the stone is so fragile due to its age and glass blasting is easy on the surface.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.
Three injured in head-on collision on 1417 in Sherman
An Ardmore ICU nurse pled guilty to tampering with pain medications, including fentanyl.
Ardmore nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication
Rance Warren, a Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer, died in a UTV crash on Labor Day.
Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer dies in UTV crash
Ronald Yarbrough, Jr., 45, was charged after stabbing his step-father in the neck during a...
Coal County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Developers of homes, apartments and buildings have new standards.
Grayson County growth: new safety regulations

Latest News

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma helping Oklahomans prepare for and recover from disasters
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma helping Oklahomans prepare for and recover from disasters
Two candidates are racing for district 4.
Sherman City Council race heating up
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma helping Oklahomans prepare for and recover from disasters
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma helping Oklahomans prepare for and recover from disasters
Groundbreaking is expected in February, and businesses that will be affected are thinking ahead.
Phase 2 of Denison’s Main Street is chugging along