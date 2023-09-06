Sherman City Council race heating up

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In just two months Sherman residents will vote on who they want to represent them in two city council seats, place 2 and place 4.

Josh Stevenson currently fills place 2 and will be running again unopposed. However, the race is on between two candidates who are dueling for place 4.

District 4 covers the Southwest portion of Sherman, an area of the city booming with a new police station, high school and industrial buildings.

Daron Holland is the incumbent for this position. He has served since 2017 and has lived in the city his whole life.

The small business owner originally ran to keep Sherman growing. He was in the position when the city landed GlobiTech and Texas Instruments.

This is his second time up for re-election. He said he wants to finish the industrial projects he has helped start.

“It’s going to be tough kind of stepping in on some of these projects without a lot of the information that you need to keep moving forward,” Holland said.

His opponent, Carleen Chismon, said she is up for the challenge.

“I would love to get in the middle of projects and see where we’re at and how a different perspective may form new ideas,” Chismon said.

Chismon is a banker and has lived in Sherman for 10 years. She aims to preserve the city’s history even as it grows.

“I’ve seen all the growth, but I also live in a historic home, so I kind of have the feel of both, and I want to make sure that we keep that balance,” Chismon said.

The election is set to be held on November 7 with early voting starting late next month.

