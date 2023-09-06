Sherman City Council votes to allow alcohol sale at Veteran’s Field, opening door to minor league baseball in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - At Tuesday’s meeting, the Sherman City Council approved a request to allow the sale of alcohol at Veteran’s Field during minor league baseball games.

“We’re hoping to have a very family atmosphere at the games,” Sherman Parks and Recreation Manager Theresa Hutchinson said. “Of course, a lot of people like to have a cold drink when they attend a baseball game.”

The request was initially denied because Veteran’s Field is inside Fairview Park, and the park’s property line was too close, within 300 feet, to Fairview Elementary School.

However, Veteran’s Field is almost 1800 feet away from the school, and with some restrictions about when alcohol can be sold, the council approved the request.

Thus opening the door to a minor league baseball team one day calling Sherman “home”.

“We’re looking to build a brand and to move into Veteran’s Field next may for our first season,” Ventura Sports Group CEO Mark Schuster said.

Schuster and the Ventura Sports Group have already agreed to invest almost $200,000 to renovate Veteran’s Field to get it ready for independent minor league baseball games.

“We’re going to add some stands and some fan amenities and some other things related to food and beverage that Veteran’s Field currently doesn’t have,” Schuster said.

The next step in the process is to get the lease agreement in place with the city. Then it’s Sherman’s turn to help name the team.

“We’ll go through a name the team contest, and we’ll allow the community to actually participate in that name the team contest,” Schuster said.

Schuster says that the team naming process should start sometime in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.